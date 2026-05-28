Injured bald eagles rescued in Stafford County

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The Brief Stafford County Animal Control rescued two injured bald eagles this week after reports from residents. The birds were transported to the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center, where veterinarians identified injuries including damage to a wing and leg. Wildlife officials are continuing to evaluate and treat the eagles.



Two injured bald eagles have been rescued in Stafford County this week, with animal control officers and wildlife volunteers stepping in to help transport the birds for treatment.

What we know:

Stafford County Animal Control says three bald eagles have been picked up in the county this week.

On Wednesday morning, officers responded to Richmond Highway after receiving reports of an injured bald eagle.

A deputy safely recovered the bird, which was later transported to the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center in Boyce, Virginia.

Veterinarians there determined the eagle was suffering from an older wing injury.

Later that evening, Animal Control received another call from the Doral Court area involving a second injured bald eagle.

Officials say that eagle appeared to have a leg injury and was safely secured before being transported to the wildlife center for evaluation and treatment.

What's next:

The injured eagles are currently being evaluated and treated at Blue Ridge Wildlife Center.