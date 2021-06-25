Infrastructure spending promises boom for construction companies

Plans to pump nearly $1trillion into rebuilding the nation’s roads, bridges and other infrastructure could give companies with ties to the construction industry a solid foundation for growth.

Companies such as Caterpillar, with its heavy machinery, and construction materials company Vulcan Materials could see years of additional business as roads and bridges are rebuilt and buildings are modernized.

The benefits could be even broader, impacting Sherwin-Williams, United Rentals and others.

President Joe Biden announced Thursday that a bipartisan agreement had been reached on a $973 billion infrastructure plan.

The pared-down plan calls for $559 billion in new spending over five years.