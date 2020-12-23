Indoor dining still banned in Prince George's County after judge's ruling

Indoor dining will continue to be halted in Prince George's County after a judge denied the Restaurant Association of Maryland's request to issue a temporary restraining order to permit restaurants to reopen indoor dining.

The decision comes after a judge in Anne Arundel County temporarily overturned an in-person dining ban last week.

Judge John Davey said during the ruling for Prince George's County that when people are eating and drinking, they are taking off their mask and that poses a risk.

During the court hearing, the owner of Rip's Country Inn said 98% of her business is indoors, so now she's barely making it.

Two doctors were witnesses for the county, and one with Johns Hopkins stated that COVID-19 cases are surging in every part of Maryland, specifically Prince George's County.

He also admitted that Maryland does not have great contact tracing and it is impossible to determine the exact location of where the infection occurred.

Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks issued this statement following the ruling:

"While closing indoor dining gives me no pleasure, as County Executive I have had to take difficult actions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. This has been an unforeseen and unprecedented time, and I will continue to take all steps possible to support our restaurant community, while preserving the health and wellbeing of Prince Georgians."

FOX 5 is still waiting for a statement from the Restaurant Association of Maryland regarding the ruling.