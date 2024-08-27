Indictments announced in Maryland gun shop burglary spree
MILLERSVILLE, Md. - Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown, alongside the ATF and multiple Maryland county police departments, will announce the indictments of four individuals involved in a series of gun shop burglaries across Prince George’s, Anne Arundel, and Baltimore Counties.
More than 80 firearms were stolen from federal firearms licensees in these incidents.
Brown and others are expected to provide details on the indictments and the collaborative efforts that led to these charges.