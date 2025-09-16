Indiana man charged with making online threat that caused US Naval Academy lockdown

The Brief Jackson Fleming, 23, has been federally charged with sending the online threat that led to a lockdown at the U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland last week. The lockdown sparked confusion and fear after reports of an active shooter led to a massive law enforcement response. This false report was made amid a recent spike in gun violence at schools across the country.



Jackson Fleming, 23, of Chesterton, Indiana has been federally charged with sending the online threat that led to a lockdown at the U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland last week, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Indiana.

Fleming’s attorney, Jonathan Bodi, told the Associated Press that "we intend to fight these charges in court vigorously."

"No one, including Jack, should be judged by a mere accusation from the government," Bodi wrote in an email. "We are prepared to mount the strongest possible defense, and I am confident that when the complete facts emerge, Jack will be vindicated."

The backstory:

Fleming was arrested Friday on suspicion of sending an online threat through a social media application concerning the academy, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Indiana said in a press release. The post triggered a lockdown at the academy on Sept. 11 and prompted law enforcement to respond to what was ultimately a false report of a gunman on the campus.

The school said last week that there was no active shooter threat.

According to previous FOX 5 DC reporting, a midshipman was shot in the confusion; he had mistaken security as a threat. He was released from the hospital on Friday. A naval security force member also reportedly suffered minor injuries and was treated last week at a nearby hospital before being released.

Recent gun violence in US schools

Big picture view:

This false report was made amid a recent spike in gun violence at schools across the country.

