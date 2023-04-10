Increased police presence at Spotsylvania high school after social media threat posted online

A Virginia community is on edge after a social media threat was made to students at Riverbend High School.

A parent of a student at the Spotsylvania high school tells us she is concerned for her son's safety after she saw an image of someone holding a gun referencing her son's school.

Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office says they have it under control and there will increase their presence at the school this week.

In a statement to FOX 5 DC, they say:

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Riverbend High School

"After an extensive investigation, Detectives have identified and interviewed the student who posted the threat on social media. The threat is deemed not credible, and the case is pending review with the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office."

They go on to say that "every threat must be taken seriously. Threats of violence is no laughing matter and even if students believe a threat is a joke, they should let an adult know rather than repost it."

The principal of Riverbend High School, Dr. Troy Wright sent families and staff a letter saying they are working with the sheriff's office.

In the letter they also add that "the safety of our students and staff is our top priority. SCPS takes all threats seriously and encourages students and the community to share concerns so that they can be immediately addressed. This is a reminder that SCPS has a fully confidential 24/7 tip line available to call and report any school-related safety concerns. That number is 540-834-2549."

SSO tells FOX 5 DC they received a tip about the image on Saturday.

This is a developing story.