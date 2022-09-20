Increased police presence at many Virginia school campuses after false active shooter reports

Many school campuses in Virginia will see an increased police presence this week after false active shooter reports were made Monday.

The Culpeper County Sheriff's Office says it will increase their presence at public school campuses across the county after the false reports sent schools across the district into lockdown.

On Monday, police responded to Eastern View High School Monday around 1:30 p.m. after a caller claiming to be a student reported dozens had been shot in a classroom.

A school resource officer, school security and sheriff's deputies made a full active shooter response to the school. Eventually all Culpeper County public schools across the district were placed on lock down.

Law enforcement found no shooters or weapons at any of the schools and students were safely released later Monday afternoon.

"Parents and students of CCPS should expect to see a higher presence of deputies this week at public school campuses," said Sheriff Scott Jenkins in an online post Monday. "There is no increased safety risk, but in light of today's event at EVHS I would like students to see a more visible presence of our deputies."

In Loudoun County, the Leesburg Police Department says the Smart's Mill Middle School community can expect extra patrols on campus this week after they were made aware of a social media group chat which references a rumored threat.

Authorities say nine other jurisdictions across Virginia received false reports of active shooters Monday.