'I think I'm not maybe heaven-bound,' Trump tells press on Air Force One

President Donald Trump got contemplative about the afterlife at the end of a press gaggle aboard Air Force One on Sunday.

What he said:

In the video posted by the White House, Trump responded to a question from FOX News' Peter Doocy about a previous statement he reportedly made, saying he thought ending the war in Ukraine would "help" get him into heaven.

"I'm being a little cute. I don't think there's anything that's going to get me into heaven. I think I'm not maybe heaven-bound," Trump said. "I may be in heaven right now as we fly on Air Force One. I'm not sure I'm going to be able to make heaven but I've made life a lot better for a lot of people."

Dig deeper:

Reporters had been asking questions about Trump's purported record on "ending wars" around the world.

"This will be my eighth war that I've solved. And I hear now that there's a war between Pakistan and Afghanistan. I said ‘it’ll have to wait until I get back,'" the president said. "I'm good at solving wars. I'm good at making peace, and it's an honor to do it. I've saved millions of lives."

Trump says the efforts he's made to end wars across the globe has all been to serve the people.

"I got every one of those done, for the most part, within a day. That's pretty good," Trump said. "I did this, not for the Nobel, but…for saving lives."

"In every country, they're dancing in the streets," he added.

On Russia's war in Ukraine:

Trump once again claimed that had he been in office, Russian forces would not have invaded Ukraine in 2022. He touted his close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin while also reinforcing his belief that the 2020 election was stolen.

"Had the election of 2020 not been rigged, you would have millions of people living – just in Russia, Ukraine alone. It would have never happened," he said. "It didn't happen for four years. I knew Putin very well. I was the apple of his eye."