‘I’m done’: Alec Baldwin, 65, reveals he’s not having any more children

Alec Baldwin has revealed that he and his wife Hilaria are "done" having children.

On a recent episode of SiriusXM’s " Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa ," the 65-year-old actor opened up about his personal life, noting that no more new kids are in his future.

Ripa asked the father of eight, "Are you done? Are you thinking you’re done now?"

Baldwin quickly replied, "I’m done. I’m done."

Alec Baldwin attends the "The Public" premiere during 2018 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 9, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

"You're totally done. How do you know that?" Ripa continued.

Baldwin recalled a recent surgery when there was a chance a nerve near his pelvis could be cut. He told the doctor jokingly, "‘Oh, you can just rip that out if you want. Just take that nerve, get a pair of pliers and just pull it out during the surgery because I don't need that anymore.’"

He concluded, "We're done."

The "30 Rock" and "It’s Complicated" star has eight children - Carmen, 10, Rafael, eight, Leonardo, seven, Romeo, five, Eduardo, three, Maria, two, and Ilaria, 14 months, with Hilaria, as well as 28-year-old Ireland with first wife Kim Basinger.

In May, Baldwin became a grandfather for the first time to Ireland's baby girl, Holland.