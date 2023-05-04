IKEA opening 2 new stores in Fairfax, Gaithersburg

article

IKEA has announced plans to open new format IKEA stores in Fairfax and Gaithersburg this year.

The Fairfax store will open in summer 2023 and the Gaithersburg store will open in fall 2023.

These stores will have home furnishing inspiration and personalized interior design planning with the addition of an IKEA Pick-up point.

Purchases made at IKEA Fairfax and Gaithersburg can also be arranged to be conveniently transported to a customer’s home or to another point of delivery.

"We’re excited to offer a new IKEA experience to our DC metro area customers with convenience in mind. Whether you’re looking for inspiration, need help from an IKEA design specialist or simply want to pick up a piece of furniture that you purchased online, the IKEA Fairfax and Gaithersburg Plan & order point with Pick-up are even more accessible and meet our customers where they are and how they like to shop," said Javier Quiñones, CEO & Chief Sustainability Officer, IKEA U.S.



IKEA Fairfax will be located in Fairfax Corner at 4206 Fairfax Corner Avenue West. IKEA Gaithersburg will be located in Rio Lakefront at 101 Boardwalk Place.

"We couldn’t be more thrilled to open three new IKEA locations – IKEA Arlington, Fairfax and Gaithersburg – in the DMV this year. While the Plan & order point and Plan & order point with Pick-up are different from our traditional IKEA stores, we hope they better meet the needs of our local customers and provide an IKEA that’s not only more accessible, but also affordable and sustainable," said Carmen Spinola, Market Area Manager, IKEA U.S.