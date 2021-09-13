Identity of body found in Fairfax County backyard confirmed; son charged with murder of father

The identity of a man found buried in a backyard near Falls Church has been confirmed and his 19-year-old son has been charged with murder.

Philip Nguyen (PHOTO: FCPD)

Truman Nguyen, 78, was reported missing by his wife on Monday, Sept. 6 who said that he had been missing since the previous day.

78-year-old Truman Nguyen

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Fairfax County police charge son with murder of father in Falls Church

Officers found no signs of foul play or anything to indicate Truman Nguyen was in danger.

Detectives received information Tuesday that the circumstances of Truman Nguyen’s disappearance may involve foul play. They quickly contacted Truman Nguyen’s son, Philip, who resides at the home with the family.

Based on information from multiple sources, detectives believed Truman Nguyen could be deceased and buried in the family’s backyard.

READ MORE: Virginia man stole from hundreds with gift card scam, police say

On Wednesday afternoon, detectives searched the property and found Truman Nguyen’s body.

Through the results from the autopsy, detectives believe that the cause of Truman Nguyen’s death was multiple stab wounds to the upper body.

Detectives found evidence to indicate Philip Nguyen burnt the body prior to burying his father in the backyard.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

Philip Nguyen has been charged with second-degree murder. He is being held at the Adult Detention Center without bond.