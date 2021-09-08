Fairfax County police charge son with murder of father in Falls Church

Fairfax County police have arrested a 19-year-old in connection with the murder of his father, whose body was found behind his home in Falls Church on Wednesday.

Police initially began investigating the incident as a missing person case after 78-year-old Truman Nguyen disappeared.

The case quickly escalated into a homicide investigation, however, after police received new information on Tuesday. They have not elaborated on what that information was.

On Wednesday, the man’s body was found buried behind his home in the 3000 block of Nevius Street.

Police charged 19-year-old Philip Nguyen with second-degree murder.

The son is being held without bond.

Police described the crime as horrendous – noting that they had been to the home on prior occasions.

