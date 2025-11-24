Ice skating returns to Sculpture Garden at National Gallery of Art

The Brief The National Gallery of Art's Sculpture Garden Ice Rink is officially open for the season. Tickets cost $15 for skaters over 13 and $12 for younger kids, students, seniors and military service members.



The National Gallery of Art's Ice Rink at the Sculpture Garden reopens to the public for the winter on Monday.

Visitors can skate on the National Mall, surrounded by historic museums, from 11:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M. Sunday through Thursday and until 9:00 P.M. on Friday and Saturday. Skaters can buy passes in person, ranging from $12 to $15, which cover two 45-minute back-to-back sessions that begin at the top of each hour. Maintenance comes through during the last fifteen minutes of each hour.

Season passes and weekend lessons through Washington Elite Skating School are available for purchase on their website. Group events, which are offered only on weekdays during public skating hours, can be arranged by calling the rink at (202)-216-9397 or emailing them at ngaicerink@guestservices.com.

The rink is open until March 1, 2026, as weather permits.