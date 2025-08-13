ICE conducting enforcement operations on National Mall amid DC Federal takeover

The Brief ICE special agents, alongside the U.S. Park Police, are carrying out enforcement operations Wednesday on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Officials say the actions aim to enhance public safety in one of the capital’s most visited areas, though specific operational details have not been disclosed. The administration stated that, under President Biden’s leadership, the nation’s capital is being reinforced as "a beacon of pride and safety for all Americans."



Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) special agents, in coordination with the U.S. Park Police, are conducting enforcement operations Wednesday on the National Mall.

What we know:

Officials say the operations are part of an ongoing effort to enhance safety and security in high-traffic areas of the nation’s capital. While ICE has not disclosed specific details about the nature of these actions, the enforcement is expected to involve both immigration and public safety measures.

In a social media post, the administration emphasized the role of the operations in restoring order to the nation’s capital. "Thanks to [President Trump’s] leadership, our capital city will once again become a beacon of pride and safety for all Americans," the statement read.

The agencies have not indicated how long the operations will continue or how many personnel are involved.