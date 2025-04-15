ICE arrests man charged in brother's death

The Brief ICE officials announced the arrest of a Guatemalan citizen with pending second-degree murder and assault charges. Rene Pop-Chub was arrested last year after police say he pushed his brother during an argument. His brother hit his head and later died. According to ICE, Pop-Chub was released back into the public after police failed to honor an ICE immigration detainer.



U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement have arrested a Guatemalan citizen who had been charged in connection with the death of his brother.

What we know:

ICE arrested 32-year-old Rene Pop-Chub in Hyattsville on April 12.

According to ICE, Pop-Chub is an illegal alien and Guatemalan citizen.

In August of last year, Pop-Chub was charged with second-degree murder and assault charges. Prince George's County Police say on August 16, 2024, officers responded to the 500 block of Shady Glen Drive for the report of a fight.

At the scene, police found two male victims on the ground, one unconscious. Both were taken to the hospital.

Police say Pop-Chub pushed his brother, 45-year-old Crisantos Pop-Chub, during an argument. His brother fell and hit his head. He dead of his injuries two weeks later.

The second victim had non-life-threatening injuries.

ICE says the Prince Georges County Department of Corrections released Pop-Chub back into the public, failing to honor an ICE immigration detainer.

What they're saying:

"The arrest of Rene Pop-Chub underscores the critical importance of cooperation between federal and local counterparts," said ICE Baltimore Acting Field Office Director Nikita Baker. "When jurisdictions refuse to honor our immigration detainers, they put their own communities at risk — as was the case here, where a dangerous illegal alien charged with murder and assault was released back onto the streets. Thanks to the unwavering dedication and tireless efforts of our officers, this individual has been taken back into custody. Their work ensures that he will now face justice and will no longer pose a threat to public safety in Maryland."