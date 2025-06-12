ICE arrests 10 for immigration violations at Virginia courthouse: officials

The Brief ICE arrested 10 people for alleged immigration violations at a Virginia courthouse Wednesday. Agents monitor immigration courts and detain individuals without legal status. ICE is preparing to deploy Special Response Teams to multiple cities this weekend.



United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers say they arrested 10 people for immigration violations at a courthouse in Virginia on Wednesday.

ICE arrests 10

What we know:

The enforcement operations were conducted at the Executive Office of Immigration Review in Sterling.

Images posted online by ICE’s D.C. Enforcement and Removal Operations shows several arrests being made.

ICE says it’s routine for agents to monitor immigration courts, and not just arrest those with violent criminal records, but also people who are simply in the U.S. without authorization.

Courthouse enforcement operation

On Wednesday, FOX 5 learned that ICE was preparing to deploy Special Response Teams (SRTs) this weekend to northern Virginia, New York, Philadelphia, Chicago and Seattle.

ICE arrests 10 for immigration violations at Virginia courthouse (ERO Washington D.C. / @EROWashington)