'I believe they’re going to kill him': Montgomery Co. veteran desperate to save former Afghan translator

As the final U.S. troops left Afghanistan Monday, evacuations ended along with our country’s longest war.

But some Afghans who supported the U.S. mission were not able to get out in time, including the former translator of Montgomery Co. veteran Thomas Brown.

MORE FROM FOX 5: Loudoun County teacher's reinstatement affirmed by Virginia Supreme Court

"I could not have done a fraction of the work I did over there without his help," Brown said.

Brown served as a military attorney in Afghanistan during the Obama administration and says the man, both a lawyer and translator, was a lifeline.

FOX 5 is not identifying him because Brown said overnight Sunday into Monday, the Taliban showed up at the man’s home.

Brown read the message he got from the man stating that he hid from the Taliban and then moved his family to a different location. He went on to write: "I don’t know what will happen next. Please use your all power and relation to move us. So bad and bad days buddy. Please help us from any possible way for getting us out and save our life."

Brown said the man has a wife and young children.

"They’re going to hurt him and they’re going to hurt his whole family, and I believe they’re going to kill him," said Brown.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Brown said the translator is the last Afghan he and his team worked with who’s still in the country, and he and others have been trying for years now to get him out.

They’ve spent the last two weeks contacting members of Congress, but Congressional offices have said they’re relaying the information to the State Department.

The department told FOX 5 that visa records are confidential and no update could be provided on the case.

At a press conference Monday, Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command, left the door open for more evacuations.

"I think the Department of State is going to work that very hard in the days and weeks ahead," said McKenzie.

While officials say over 123,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan over the last 18 days, McKenzie acknowledged those left behind.

MORE FROM FOX 5: Man wanted for killing mom in Prince George's County, police say

"There’s a lot of heartbreak associated with this departure," he said. "We did not get everybody out that we wanted to get out."

At Dulles Airport Monday night, hundreds of Afghans walked of planes and onto to charter buses, including families with many children and babies.

Brown said he won’t give up on getting his former colleague to safety. He struggles with leaving this man behind after he risked so much.

Advertisement

"To now know that we’ve turned our back on him and have given him no means to escape Kabul, it’s devastating," said Brown.