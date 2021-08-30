Loudoun County teacher's reinstatement affirmed by Virginia Supreme Court

The Virginia Supreme Court issued an order Monday that affirms a lower court’s decision to temporarily reinstate a Loudoun County teacher who was placed on administrative leave following his opposition to his school's new gender policies.

Leesburg Elementary School physical education teacher Tanner Cross was placed on leave following a speech in which he told his school board he wouldn't "affirm that a biological boy can be a girl and vice versa," reported Fox News.

"I love all of my students but I will never lie to them regardless of the consequences. I'm a teacher but I serve God first and I will not affirm that a biological boy can be a girl and vice versa because it's against my religion. It's lying to a child, it's abuse to a child, and it's sinning against our God," Cross reportedly told the school board.

The lower court ruled that the school district’s actions were likely unconstitutional, and the state high court agreed.

The school board eventually passed a version of the proposed policy discussed at the May 25 school board meeting which says all of the school district’s students and staff must refer to "gender-expansive or transgender" students using whatever gender pronoun is chosen by the student, regardless of whether the pronoun is consistent with the student’s biological sex.

Attorneys from Alliance for Defending Freedom, a conservative Christian nonprofit group, recently asked the trial court to allow them to amend their lawsuit to challenge that policy on behalf of three faculty members, now including Loudoun County High School history teacher Monica Gill and Smart’s Mill Middle School English teacher Kim Wright.

"Educators are just like everybody else—they have ideas and opinions that they should be free to express," said ADF President and CEO Michael Farris. "Advocating for solutions they believe in should not cost them their jobs. School officials singled out his speech, offered in his private capacity at a public meeting, as ‘disruptive’ and then suspended him for speaking his mind. That’s neither legal nor constitutional. Dozens of other teachers have shared their beliefs on various policies without retaliation; Tanner deserves to be treated with the same respect."