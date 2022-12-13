'I am in a tornado': Driver finds himself inside of storm in Grapevine

At least 5 people were injured in the severe storms that hit Grapevine on Tuesday, and Blake Foster is lucky he's not one of them.

Foster took a video of himself driving through the city on Tuesday.

Foster can be heard saying the storm is "coming right across" the street, when suddenly debris starts rushing past his car.

"I'm in a tornado," Foster can be heard saying over the roar of the storm and debris smashing into his vehicle.

A trash can and umbrella can be seen hitting his car.

Once the storm slightly eases up Foster focuses on a car wash across the street which sustained serious damage.

Foster was not injured.

The National Weather Service is expected to survey the area to determine if the storm from Grapevine was a tornado and how strong the winds were.