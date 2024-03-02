I-95 vehicle fire causes severe traffic in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEOREGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Officials report a vehicle fire on the I-95 Outer Loop causing severe traffic in Maryland.
MDOT reports all interloop lanes are open, one of two outerloop shoulders is closed, and four outerloop traffic lanes are closed. Drivers are advised to expect delays and traffic.
Several drivers reported the vehicle being a truck.
No word on injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates and more information.
