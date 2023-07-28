Expand / Collapse search
I-70 lanes reopened after crane fell on highway

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Traffic
FOX 5 DC

I-70 lanes reopened after fallen crane blocked traffic

And a crane operator is in the hospital following a collapse early Friday morning. It happened on I-70 in Hagerstown at Crystal Falls Drive. Maryland state police say a silver Honda crashed into the crane, which then rolled onto the highway.

WASHINGTON - A crane operator is in the hospital following a collapse early Friday morning. 

It happened on I-70 in Hagerstown at Crystal Falls Drive. Maryland state police said a silver Honda crashed into the crane, which then rolled onto the highway. 

The road reopened around 1 p.m. after the crane was removed. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation.
 

