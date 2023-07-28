I-70 eastbound closed after crane falls on highway

WASHINGTON - All lanes are closed on I-70 eastbound Friday morning.
Maryland State Police are responding to a crane that fell near Crystal Fall in Washington County, MD around 9:00 a.m. Friday.
There is no info on injuries at this point.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates.
