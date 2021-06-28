Hyattsville police looking for ‘critical missing’ 14-year-old with autism

article

Hyattsville police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing 14-year-old with autism.

They say Adrien Pleas may not respond verbally if approached.

He left his home today – and was last seen near 41st and Queensberry wearing a red shirt, blue shorts and black shoes.

Police are asking people to refrain from approaching Pleas.

If you see him, or can help find him, call (301) 985-5050.