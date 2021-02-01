Prince George’s County native and former Georgetown Day School track star talks about epic relay race

Prince George’s County native and former Georgetown Day School track star made waves during her first college race for the University of Michigan last week.

Ziyah Holman, who grew up in Hyattsville, was the last leg in the 4x400 event during the meet, and the team was 25 meters behind their opponents when she took the baton.

Then the former Grasshopper exploded onto the track, running a 51.79 split to lead the Wolverines to the win with a time of three minutes and 48.02 seconds.

The video of her performance quickly went viral.

"As soon as the race started, people kept getting behind and behind. We were in a pretty good heat. So when the baton was handed to me, I realized…now that I look at the video, I didn’t realize we were that far behind, but I knew it was a pretty good distance behind. I just gave it everything I’ve got and everything I had. It was my last race. I’d already ran pretty well in the race before, so I just let it all out on the track. It was my first college track meet, so I was like why not," Holman told FOX 5.

Prince George’s County is well represented in national sports – including Kevin Durant and Chase Young, as well as a host of other NBA and NFL players – and Holman said she drew inspiration from her home.

"People always say the DMV – District, Maryland, Virginia – always produces great athletes, and I’m just so glad I could add to that – that long list of great athletes that come out of the metropolitan area," she said.

