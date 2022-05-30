Hyattsville man drowns during family fishing trip near Sandy Point State Park

A Hyattsville man drowned in the water near Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis Monday, according to Maryland police.

Around 12:30 p.m., responded to Sandy Point State Park in reference to an unresponsive male pulled from the water.

According to the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP), the victim — who has been identified as 43-year-old William Enrique Villa Toro — and his family began their boat trip from Sandy Point State Park.

While the family was fishing, officials say Toro jumped in the bay to cool off and got swept away in the current.

People in another boat found him and pulled him out of the water and brought him to the marina, where they were met by NRP.

Officers say they attempted to perform lifesaving rescue measures until they were relieved by emergency personnel. However, they were unsuccessful in resuscitating him, and he was later pronounced dead.