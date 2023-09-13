Hyattsville community shaken after deadly shooting near apartment complex

A community in Hyattsville is on edge after a person was gunned down Wednesday evening just a few steps away from an apartment building.

Officers from the Prince George's County Police Department are currently at the scene of the shooting in the 5400 block of Newton Street.

FOX 5 noticed the department's Forensic Services Division combing the area for clues and officers marking shell casings left on the street with orange cones.

Corporal Unique Jones said after receiving a call reporting the shooting, officers arrived in the Hyattsville neighborhood just before 7:30 p.m. and found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene.

A man who lives in the neighborhood told FOX 5 he was throwing out garbage, and walking his dog when he heard the shots fired.

"All of a sudden, I heard about four–five shots followed by about 10 consecutive shots," he recalled. "I kind of thought to myself, because we normalize this, that this is not gunshots. I decided to take a run for it. Came outside and saw a car coming down. A few minutes later, I found out that somebody is dead."

"This is outrageous," the man continued. "Over time, our neighborhood has become unsafe to live in."

Detectives are still trying to identify who shot this person and why.

If anyone has any information, police are asking you to give them a call at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app.