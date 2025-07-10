Husband charged with killing wife and another man back in Virginia court Thursday
HERNDON, Va. - A Virginia man accused of killing his wife and another man at their Herndon home is expected in court Thursday.
Husband faces charges
What we know:
Brendan Banfield was indicted by a grand jury on aggravated murder charges in the February 2023 deaths of Christine Banfield and Joseph Ryan.
Police say Banfield claimed Ryan broke into the home and attacked his wife, and that he shot Ryan in self-defense.
Au pair pleaded guilty to manslaughter
Investigators allege the killings were part of a broader scheme involving the family’s au pair, Juliana Peres Magalhães, with whom Banfield had reportedly started a romantic relationship in August 2022.
Banfield’s trial is scheduled for October. Magalhães pleaded guilty to manslaughter last year and is set to be sentenced in December.
The Source: Information in this article comes from The Associated Press and previous FOX 5 reporting.