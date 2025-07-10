Husband charged with killing wife and another man back in Virginia court Thursday

The Brief Brendan Banfield is due in court Thursday in a double homicide case involving his wife and another man. He claims the man broke in and attacked his wife. Investigators say the killings were tied to a scheme involving the family’s au pair.



A Virginia man accused of killing his wife and another man at their Herndon home is expected in court Thursday.

Husband faces charges

What we know:

Brendan Banfield was indicted by a grand jury on aggravated murder charges in the February 2023 deaths of Christine Banfield and Joseph Ryan.

Police say Banfield claimed Ryan broke into the home and attacked his wife, and that he shot Ryan in self-defense.

Au pair pleaded guilty to manslaughter

Investigators allege the killings were part of a broader scheme involving the family’s au pair, Juliana Peres Magalhães, with whom Banfield had reportedly started a romantic relationship in August 2022.

Banfield’s trial is scheduled for October. Magalhães pleaded guilty to manslaughter last year and is set to be sentenced in December.

