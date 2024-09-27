Bond denied for Virginia man charged in double homicide that left wife, another man, dead

A Virginia man, Brendan Banfield, was denied bond on Friday after being indicted earlier this month for the murders of his wife, Christine Banfield, and another man, Joseph Ryan, at the couple’s Fairfax County home.

Banfield’s arrest came nearly a year after Juliana Peres Magalhães, an au pair for the Banfields’ daughter, was charged with second-degree murder in Ryan’s death. During the brief hearing Friday, the defense argued that Banfield is not a flight risk and needs to care for his child.

READ MORE: Virginia man charged in double homicide that left wife dead arraigned on charges

Husband indicted in Virginia double homicide nearly a year after au pair’s arrest

Prosecutors presented photo evidence of Banfield’s relationship with the au pair, noting this was not his first affair. They also highlighted the proximity of three major airports in the Washington, D.C. area, suggesting Banfield could easily flee. Additionally, evidence was shown indicating Banfield was learning Portuguese and preparing for a life in Brazil.

Investigators have interviewed the couple’s daughter, who recounted the events of the morning of the murders.

Banfield could face trial as early as February, but the date is subject to change. Magalhães is scheduled for trial in November.

READ MORE: Trial set for Virginia husband indicted in double homicide of wife, another man