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The Brief Police believe a body found in Virginia is a missing Rockville man. The 35-year-old man was last seen on Friday, Nov. 13. The Medical Examiner of Virginia will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.



A body that was found in Virginia is believed to be that of a missing Rockville man, Montgomery County police said Thursday.

What we know:

Edwin Alexander Villeda, 35, was last seen on Friday, Nov. 13.

On Nov. 14, Rockville police responded to a suspicious situation reported in the 500 block of Southlawn Lane, where Villeda worked. Officers found broken glass on the scene and blood at the location. Detectives with the missing persons unit began investigating the case.

On Thursday, the body was found with help from Virginia State Police, along with Hanover County and Spotsylvania sheriff’s officials. The Medical Examiner of Virginia will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Police have not shared information on a potential suspect.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Montgomery County police at 1-866-411-8477.