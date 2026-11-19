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The Brief Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey made a comment about Baltimore being the best at "making criminals." Humphrey faced heavy backlash from fans and even Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott. The Ravens have deactivated Humphrey for the team's next game on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.



Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey will not suit up for the team's next game Sunday after making a disparaging comment about the city on his podcast, the team announced.

Humphrey says Baltimore best at ‘making criminals’

The backstory:

Humphrey is facing backlash for comments he made about Baltimore in a recent episode of his podcast, The Marlon Humphrey Show.

In the episode, released on Wednesday, Humphrey and co-host Jeremiah Pittman were discussing what Baltimore is known for producing. After mentioning the National Anthem and National Bohemian Beer, Humphrey commented on the city's crime.

"What is Baltimore best at making," he asked himself. "They're best at making criminals."

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, JAN 21: A general overall view of M&T Bank Stadium the AFC Divisional playoff game between the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens on January 21, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images)

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Humphrey apologized for the remark.

"I do know the effect that words have, and [I'd] just like to apologize for those comments," he said.

The podcast episode also appears to have been taken down.

Baltimore mayor responds

What they're saying:

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott issued a statement Wednesday responding to Humphrey's remarks. While he acknowledged Humphrey's apology, he said it wasn't enough and that the comments were particularly impactful because of who Humphrey is and what he and the Ravens mean to the city of Baltimore.

"Baltimore is a city full of young Black boys who look to the Ravens as a beacon of light in their lives and to have someone that looks like them who wears a Baltimore Ravens jersey relegate them to becoming criminals cuts deeper," Scott said in his statement. "I wonder how he would feel if prominent Baltimoreans used their platforms to imply that Baltimore once produced great defensive backs but we have recently lost our way. They wouldn't do that because our team and city are supposed to be united as one. Baltimore versus the world."

Humphrey sent home from practice Thursday

What's next:

On Thursday, Ravens head coach Jesse Minter told reporters that he had sent Humphrey home from practice, and that he would be deactivated for the team's next game Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

"He's very remorseful," Minter said about Humphrey. "I think he really understands that words mean a lot, especially to people in this city, and when you say something like that it's not a reflection of our team and our organization and how we want to operate."

Minter said that for now, he plans to have Humphrey deactivated just for this game.

The Ravens are 6-4 so far this season and last in the NFC North. Their next game in Charlotte kicks off at 1 p.m. on Sunday.