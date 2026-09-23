Data center consultant CEO accused of killing real estate agent wife in Northern Virginia

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The Brief The CEO of a now shuttered data center consulting company is accused of killing his wife in Loudoun County. Roger Bradford was arrested in Pennsylvania after his wife, Lisa Bradford, was found dead in their Aldie home. A former executive of the consulting company said Roger Bradford had shut down the company as of September 4.



The CEO of a data center consulting company is accused of killing his wife in their Northern Virginia home.

What we know:

Roger Bradford was arrested in Pennsylvania following a multi-state search after his wife, real estate agent Lisa Bradford, was found dead in the couple's Aldie home.

Residents in the neighborhood are still in shock over the murder on Quimby Oaks Place.

Lisa Bradford, 54, was a respected and dedicated real estate agent, according to multiple social media posts. She most recently worked for Compass Real Estate in Reston. She was shot and killed inside her home around noon on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

READ MORE | Northern Virginia real estate agent Lisa Bradford allegedly killed by her husband in Loudoun County

Her husband, who went by Paul, has been charged with first-degree murder.

In a corporate video, Paul Bradford talks about his company, DMK Project Solutions, which did consulting work in the data center industry. A former executive with the firm said Paul Bradford had shut the company down as of September 4 because of personal, health-related issues.

The former executive said members of the now shuttered company are in shock over the alleged murder. They saw nothing out of the ordinary in terms of the relationship between Lisa and Paul Bradford.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, there was no indication of prior domestic violence.

Lisa Bradford’s friends and colleagues in the real estate industry said they were stunned when they learned about her death.

What they're saying:

"My heart just sank. My whole body went numb," said Lisa Bradford’s friend, Krissy Hellengerger. "It's just really hard to believe. She has been an incredible part of the community. My team and I, we've been fortunate enough to work with her for almost seven years now. Giving, kind, generous, smart, just a huge loss to the industry and the whole community."

"She touched so many lives," Hellengerger added. "She truly was wonderful. I have never had any negative experience with her. She was engaged, she was smart, she fought for her people. I am honored to have known her, and I am so sad for our community for losing her."

None of the couple’s three children were at the home at the time of the alleged murder. Two of the couple’s children are in college and one is in high school.

The gun used in the killing has not been recovered.

"I think that's what's so hard is we saw her day in and day out, and we communicated with her, and I had no idea what was going on personally, and it makes me sad," Hellengerger said. "I hope people feel like they can trust others and come out and reach out for help. I had no idea what was going on in her personal world."

What's next:

Paul Bradford is in jail in Bedford, Pennsylvania, where he was arrested while driving a rented car on the Pennsylvania Turnpike three hours after the murder.

He is awaiting extradition to Loudoun County. The sheriff’s office said that could take a week or longer.