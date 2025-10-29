Hurricane Melissa strands former Housewives of Potomac star Nneka Ihim in Jamaica

The Brief Nneka Ihim is stranded in Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa shut down all outbound flights. The former reality star says local officials closed airports Sunday, despite calm weather at the time. Melissa hit with 185 mph winds, leaving widespread damage and half a million without power.



Former Real Housewives of Potomac cast member Nneka Ihim is stranded in Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa made landfall Tuesday as one of the strongest Atlantic storms on record.

Nneka Ihim stranded

In a video posted to Instagram, Ihim said Jamaican authorities shut down all airports and halted flights after 12 p.m. Sunday, despite clear weather at the time. She said the decision came from government, not the airlines.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: Nneka Ihim -- (Photo by: Clifton Prescod/Bravo via Getty Images)

"I’m not here by choice – the country closed the airports," she said, adding that the resort where she’s staying has been providing food and water. Ihim said she’s hopeful to leave on a flight by Thursday.

Melissa slammed Jamaica

Melissa slammed Jamaica with sustained winds of 185 mph, causing widespread damage, knocking out power to half a million residents, and damaging several hospitals. Downed trees, power lines, and flooding were reported across much of the island.

The storm was expected to move across Cuba on Wednesday but remain a strong hurricane as it heads toward the Bahamas later in the week.