Hurricane Helene: Maryland rescue teams save 17

The Maryland Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team was deployed for Hurricane Helene assistance by Governor Wes Moore.

The MD-HART team executed seventeen rescue missions on September 28. Fourteen adults, two children, one infant, and two dogs were rescued through hoist operations on Saturday morning. Additional rescue teams are heading to western North Carolina.

The team and other aid headed to North Carolina to join Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

The Category 4 hurricane made landfall along Florida’s Big Bend region late Thursday with estimated sustained winds of 140 mph.