Hurricane Ernesto could bring strong waves, rip currents to Delaware, Maryland, & Virginia beaches

Hurricane Ernesto is barreling toward Bermuda, but it also poses a threat to the coastal areas of Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia this weekend.

The potential dangers include strong waves and rip currents, Bethany Beach Patrol Captain Joe Donnelly told FOX 5 in an interview Thursday. "Saturday, we're looking at four-foot surf," Donnelly said. "On Sunday, it looks like it's going to build to four to six-foot. So, we're going to have some pretty significant waves out there, as well as rip currents through the weekend."

The waves in the ocean with a storm like Ernesto nearby tend to break a little further apart in a phenomenon called a wave period, Donnelly said. The waves come from a further distance and tend to pack a little bit more of a punch.

Donnelly said being aware of changing wave conditions – including changes in wave height and strength - is necessary if you plan to swim this weekend. He also said there could be potential beach closures, or restricted access to beaches, if necessary for safety reasons.

Donnelly plans to meet with lifeguards on Saturday morning and Sunday morning to coordinate a safety plan and make decisions about possible restrictions.

Ernesto left hundreds of thousands of people in Puerto Rico without power or water after striking the island earlier this week.