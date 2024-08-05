Hurricane Debby path: Could DC region receive heavy rain from remnants of the storm?

The Washington, D.C. region could possibly see the remnants of Hurricane Debby move through later this week after the Category 1 storm brings heavy rain and catastrophic flooding concerns to parts of Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina.

The storm made landfall in Steinhatchee, a tiny community of less than 1,000 residents in the Big Bend area of Florida’s Gulf Coast, around 7 a.m. Rain pummeled the region as it came ashore. Much of the area is threatened by storm surge concerns.

Debby is expected to move slowly across the northern part of the state before stalling over the coastal regions of Georgia and South Carolina.

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says parts of our area may see heavy rain as we head into this weekend. Barnes says enhanced rain is possible Friday as the remnant-low moves across the region. The rain and storms associated with Debby could push into Saturday as well, making for a rainy start to the weekend.

Several flights departing Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Monday morning to Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, and Fort Myers were canceled, according to the airport’s website.

Amtrak has modified its Palmetto Service, and has canceled Auto Train Service from Virginia on Tuesday and Wednesday.

First responders from Maryland and Virginia have dispatched Task Force One crews to assist with rescue efforts in the aftermath of the storm.

The Associated Press contributed to this report