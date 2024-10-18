Hunter's Moon shines bright over DC in supermoon spectacular

article

A dazzling supermoon illuminated the skies Thursday night and early Friday, offering a spectacular view over Washington, D.C.

Known as the Hunter's Moon, this full Moon is the largest of the year and was brightest just after sunset on Thursday. The Hunter's Moon qualifies as a supermoon because it occurs at perigee, the point when the Moon is closest to Earth.

This event marks the third of four consecutive supermoons, and it's expected to be the brightest. Though the Moon appeared full earlier this week, it officially reached its fullest at 7:26 AM EDT on Thursday. The best views in North America were after sunset.

The Hunter's Moon, named following the Harvest Moon, has been recognized since at least 1710, according to the Farmer's Almanac. The next full Moon, the Beaver Moon, is set to appear on November 15 and will also be a supermoon.

