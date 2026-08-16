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Woman hit and killed by driver in Northeast DC, car found abandoned nearby

By
FOX 5 DC
D.C. Crime
Published August 16, 2026 10:50 PM EDT
Published August 16, 2026 10:50 PM EDT
DC hit-and-run: Police search for 2 suspects after woman killed in Northeast crash
DC hit-and-run: Police search for 2 suspects after woman killed in Northeast crash

DC hit-and-run: Police search for 2 suspects after woman killed in Northeast crash

Police are searching for two suspects after a woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in Northeast Washington, D.C.

The Brief

    • A woman was hit and killed by a car in Northeast D.C. Sunday night.
    • The car that hit her was found unoccupied nearby.
    • Police are searching for two suspects.

WASHINGTON - A woman was hit and killed by a driver while crossing the street in Northeast D.C. Sunday evening, and police are investigating.

What we know:

The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. at the intersection of North Capital Street and New York Avenue, according to MPD. 

Officers found the woman who had been hit. She was conscious and breathing according to first responders, but died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police found the car that hit her unoccupied nearby.

What we don't know:

Police say they're searching for two people but did not have detailed descriptions of the suspects.

Investigators asked anyone with information to contact the department at 202-727-9089.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Metropolitan Police Department.

D.C. Crime