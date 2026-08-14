Man who drowned in Lake Anna identified as Spotsylvania County firefighter

The Brief Man identified as 24‑year‑old firefighter. 911 caller reported him unaccounted for. Divers recovered his body at 11:58 p.m.



The man who drowned Thursday in Lake Anna has been identified as a Spotsylvania County firefighter, the department announced.

In a statement on its Facebook page, Spotsylvania County Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management said the victim was 24‑year‑old Mason Fercovic‑Ortegel.

RELATED: Body of boater found in Lake Anna in Spotsylvania County

The man who drowned Thursday in Lake Anna has been identified as Mason Fercovic-Ortegel, a Spotsylvania County firefighter. (Spotsylvania County Fire Rescue and Emergency Management)

The department called his death "a heartbreaking loss" and asked the community to keep his family, friends and colleagues in their thoughts during "this incredibly difficult time." Officials said they will support his loved ones and department members in the days ahead and honor his service to the community.

A 911 caller reported around 7:40 p.m. that Fercovic‑Ortegel, who had been boating earlier in the day, was unaccounted for after entering the water near Seay Point Road in Spotsylvania County. First responders from Spotsylvania, Louisa County and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources launched an extensive search.

Divers located and recovered his body at 11:58 p.m.