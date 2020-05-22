Hundreds of people line up for appointment-free COVID-19 testing in Prince George’s County

Hundreds of people anxious to know whether they’ve been infected with the novel coronavirus, lined up in their cars for testing at an emissions inspection facility in Prince George’s County on Friday.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is expanding mass testing after the state announced earlier this week, an increase of more than 1,700 cases – just four days after phase 1 of reopening.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The county is Maryland’s hardest hit area when it comes to positive coronavirus cases and deaths.

People who were getting tested spoke with FOX 5’s Ayesha Khan at the Hyattsville location, say that they wanted to be tested not only for their own safety – but for the safety of their loved ones.

RELATED: Push underway to increase COVID-19 testing in Maryland

“To protect my family, I have children and a husband and wanted to make sure that I don’t infect my family with an illness,” said one patient.

Advertisement

Others said, people they live with are sick, while some noted that the test is easy, and they simply want the peace of mind.

Hogan is calling this a milestone because testing sites such as the one held in Hyattsville on Friday will be appointment free, while no doctor’s note is needed and patients don’t need to be experiencing coronavirus symptoms either.

RELATED: 17 new COVID-19 testing sites to open across Maryland on Friday

The testing will also be given to people at no out-of-pocket cost.

The Maryland Department of Health said, they had been conducting a little over a hundred tests an hour.

“We realize there are people who maybe infected but do not have symptoms like a fever or cough and sore throat and may actually not know that they are infected and may even infect people without knowing,” said Dr. Jinlene Chan from the Maryland Department of Health.

“So testing asymptomatic people will help to let them know about their state of infection.”

The appointment-free testing will be available once again next Wednesday, and on Friday and no will be turned away.