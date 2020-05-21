17 new COVID-19 testing sites to open across Maryland on Friday
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Maryland will roll out 17 new drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites at CVS pharmacies statewide on Friday.
The sites include locations in Prince George’s, Montgomery, Howard and Anne Arundel counties.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Each test site will be self swab. When you arrive, you'll drive up, a staff member there will hand you a test kit, and then you swab your own nose before you put the swab into a secure container and hand it back to the staff.
After that, you should get the results within three days.
RELATED: DC, Maryland and Virginia coronavirus case total latest
Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients, according to a news release.
The new testing sites in Maryland include:
Advertisement
- CVS Pharmacy, 799 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852
- CVS Pharmacy, 8201 Annapolis Road, New Carrolton, MD 20784
- CVS Pharmacy, 12215 Darnestown Road, Gaithersburg, MD 20878
- CVS Pharmacy, 12001 Coastal Highway, Ocean City, MD 21842
- CVS Pharmacy, 7600 SE Crain Highway, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772
- CVS Pharmacy, 2600 Annapolis Road, Severn, MD 21076
- CVS Pharmacy, 5100 Brown Station Road, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772
- CVS Pharmacy, 4200 Altamont Place, White Plains, MD 20695
- CVS Pharmacy, 7809 Wisconsin Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20814
- CVS Pharmacy, 9519 Philadelphia Road, Baltimore, MD 21237
- CVS Pharmacy, 8032 Liberty Road, Frederick, MD 21701
- CVS Pharmacy, 5414 Rotary Avenue, New Market, MD 21774
- CVS Pharmacy, 157 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD 21146
- CVS Pharmacy, 4840 Marlboro Pike, Capitol Heights, MD 20743
- CVS Pharmacy, 6040 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg, MD 21784
- CVS Pharmacy, 2560 West Franklin Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
- CVS Pharmacy, 8197 Westside Boulevard, Fulton, MD 20759
For more information on COVID-19 testing in Maryland, visit: https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/pages/symptoms-testing