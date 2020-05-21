17 new COVID-19 testing sites to open across Maryland on Friday

Maryland will roll out 17 new drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites at CVS pharmacies statewide on Friday.

The sites include locations in Prince George’s, Montgomery, Howard and Anne Arundel counties.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Each test site will be self swab. When you arrive, you'll drive up, a staff member there will hand you a test kit, and then you swab your own nose before you put the swab into a secure container and hand it back to the staff.

After that, you should get the results within three days.

RELATED: DC, Maryland and Virginia coronavirus case total latest

Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients, according to a news release.

The new testing sites in Maryland include:

Advertisement

CVS Pharmacy, 799 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852

CVS Pharmacy, 8201 Annapolis Road, New Carrolton, MD 20784

CVS Pharmacy, 12215 Darnestown Road, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

CVS Pharmacy, 12001 Coastal Highway, Ocean City, MD 21842

CVS Pharmacy, 7600 SE Crain Highway, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772

CVS Pharmacy, 2600 Annapolis Road, Severn, MD 21076

CVS Pharmacy, 5100 Brown Station Road, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772

CVS Pharmacy, 4200 Altamont Place, White Plains, MD 20695

CVS Pharmacy, 7809 Wisconsin Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20814

CVS Pharmacy, 9519 Philadelphia Road, Baltimore, MD 21237

CVS Pharmacy, 8032 Liberty Road, Frederick, MD 21701

CVS Pharmacy, 5414 Rotary Avenue, New Market, MD 21774

CVS Pharmacy, 157 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD 21146

CVS Pharmacy, 4840 Marlboro Pike, Capitol Heights, MD 20743

CVS Pharmacy, 6040 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg, MD 21784

CVS Pharmacy, 2560 West Franklin Street, Baltimore, MD 21223

CVS Pharmacy, 8197 Westside Boulevard, Fulton, MD 20759

For more information on COVID-19 testing in Maryland, visit: https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/pages/symptoms-testing