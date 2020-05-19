Push underway to increase COVID-19 testing in Maryland

Governor Hogan has announced a major new push to increase coronavirus testing in Maryland, even for those who are asymptomatic.

This comes just hours after the state announced an increase of more than 1,700 hundred cases, just for days after phase one of reopening.

The governor is calling this a milestone because these testing sites will be free with no appointment needed, no doctors note needed, and you don’t need to be experiencing coronavirus symptoms.

The initial rollout will take place in some of the hardest-hit areas of Maryland.

Two sites will open up in Prince George's County -- at the vehicle emission stations in Hyattsville by Friday and next week in Clinton.

People who suspect that they may have been exposed to COVID-19, even if they are not yet symptomatic, can access a test at one of these sites without a prior doctor’s order or a scheduled appointment.

Gov. Hogan is also allowing licensed pharmacists to order and conduct tests based on CDC guidance, but the state has not specified which pharmacies will be accessible.