Humidity, rain & flood concerns ahead of Trump military parade

The Brief Trump military parade to proceed despite thunderstorm threat in D.C. Officials expect 200,000 attendees for the Army’s 250th anniversary event. Potential heavy rainfall and flooding concerns expected for Saturday’s festivities.



A large amount of humidity, rain, and flooding concerns ahead of President Trump's military parade. Here's what you need to know.

FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart says that rainfall is expected later this afternoon. A flood watch is currently in effect in the D.C. region with up to 5 inches of rainfall locally.

Officials continue to closely monitor weather conditions that could bring thunderstorms to the Washington, D.C., region on Saturday during Trump's parade and festivities to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army.

"The weather is being closely monitored and taken into consideration," U.S. Army Public Affairs Specialist Heather J. Hagan said in a statement Friday. "But at this point nothing has changed."

Storms could impact parade

Saturday’s forecast calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorms, with unsettled conditions expected throughout the afternoon and evening.

Timeline:

Hourly weather outlook for Saturday, June 14:

3 p.m. – Mostly cloudy, thunderstorms possible, 79°F

4 p.m. – Humid, scattered storms possible, 77°F

5 p.m. – Mostly cloudy, few storms, 77°F

6 p.m. – Intermittent clouds, stable at 77°F

7 p.m. – Mostly cloudy, cooling to 75°F

8 p.m. – Cloudy skies, isolated storms possible, 74°F

Officials advise bringing a light raincoat, as showers or storms are most likely after 3 p.m.