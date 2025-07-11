The Brief An Amber Alert for a 3-year-old girl was issued and canceled on Wednesday. Police say the mother falsely reported that her daughter was abducted by a man.



Officials confirm the human remains discovered in North East, Maryland have been identified as three-year-old Nola Dinkins, a missing firm from Delaware.

The backstory:

Officers responded to the 500 block of Gender Road for a report of a possible kidnapping around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

A woman told police that she pulled over to comfort her daughter, identified as 3-year-old Nola Dinkins, when a man approached them at gunpoint and took the girl.

An Amber Alert was issued by police, who conducted a search for the girl through the night and morning.

Maryland State Police confirmed Wednesday afternoon that they have located a body in connection with the investigation. MDSP is awaiting positive identification.

MDSP says the body was located in Cecil County.

"Human remains consistent with that of a child were recovered in a vacant lot by the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit in Cecil County around 1:45pm today," said Maryland State Police. "Charges are pending consultation with the Office of the State's Attorney in Cecil County."

What's next:

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit continues the investigation.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates and more information.