The Brief An Amber Alert was issued for a 3-year-old girl who was reported missing by her mother in New Castle County. The alert was canceled Wednesday after police say the investigation is now a homicide. Police say the mother falsely reported that her daughter was abducted by a man.



A tragic update in New Castle County after a 3-year-old girl named Nola was reported missing by her mother, who officials say has been charged after lying to police.

What we know:

Police say an Amber Alert was canceled on Wednesday, and a homicide investigation is underway after the girl's mother falsely reported that her daughter was abducted by a man at gunpoint.

The girl's mother has been taken into custody and charged with felony false reporting, according to the New Castle County Police Department.

Maryland State Police confirmed Wednesday afternoon that they have located a body in connection with this investigation. MDSP is awaiting positive identification.

MDSP says the body was located in Cecil County.

"Human remains consistent with that of a child were recovered in a vacant lot by the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit in Cecil County around 1:45pm today," said Maryland State Police. "Charges are pending consultation with the Office of the State's Attorney in Cecil County."





The backstory:

Officers responded to the 500 block of Gender Road for a report of a possible kidnapping around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

A woman told police that she pulled over to comfort her daughter, identified as 3-year-old Nola Dinkins, when a man approached them at gunpoint and took the girl.

An Amber Alert was issued by police, who conducted a search for the girl through the night and morning.

What's next:

New Castle County Police say the homicide investigation is now being handled by Maryland State Police, who say they are still working to locate the 3-year-old girl.

Further details have yet to be released, including the identity of the mother.