Human remains believed to be linked to murder of DC photographer Joseph Shymankski discovered

Authorities say human remains believed to be linked to the murder of D.C. photographer Joseph Shymankski have been located.

The Calvert County Sheriff's Office says their detectives and the Mifflin County Regional Police Department discovered the remains Thursday.

"While we have yet to formally identify the remains discovered, we do believe they are associated with our ongoing investigation," officials say Thursday in an update posted online. "In wake of this tragic case, our condolences go out to the family of Mr. Joseph Shymanski, especially his children. Our thoughts remain with them at this very difficult time."

Shymankski was reported missing over the weekend. After an extensive search at a home on Cari Court in Huntingtown, detectives determined foul play was suspected. Authorities they issued search warrants in Reedsville, Pennsylvania and arrested Brandon R. Holbrook with first and second-degree murder and with first-degree assault.

Holbrook is in Pennsylvania waiting extradition to Maryland.

There are no other suspects at this time, according to police.

Shymanski is well-known for his photography featuring Lego figurines, seen often at Capitol Hill's Eastern Market and other art markets around the District.