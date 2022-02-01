Bomb threats investigated at Howard University, University of the District of Columbia

Authorities are investigating two additional bomb threats at HBCUs in the District Tuesday morning one day after threats were reported at several universities across the U.S.

Tuesday's bomb threats were directed at Howard University and the University of the District of Columbia.

Both were received in the early morning hours prior to 3 a.m. Howard University was also the target of a threat Monday.

No injuries have been reported.