Howard University staff, students, alumni laud hiring of Nikole Hannah-Jones

On Tuesday, Howard University announced that it would hire Pulitzer Prize winner and 1619 Project creator Nikole Hannah-Jones to join the journalism faculty this summer.

Hannah-Jones said that she would not be accepting a tenured teaching position at her alma mater, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill after the school had initially denied her tenure despite faculty and tenure committee approval.

Her future colleagues at Howard University say this is a timely hire.

"This is an exciting day, said Jennifer Thomas, a Howard University journalism professor and journalism sequence coordinator. "And it's a very pivotal time for the industry. It's a pivotal time for the country. And especially for journalists because we've had this past year a racial reckoning. And as journalists who have been covering the story and oftentimes become a part of the story it is crucial that we train our journalism students for the world they're entering right now."

Alumni agree that it is a critical moment for journalism students to learn investigative skills and techniques before entering the workforce.

"Investigative journalism is something that is not really something that you see a lot of Black journalists doing," Howard alumna and adjunct professor Victoria Walker said. "So having someone like Nikole Hannah-Jones in that space and educating again students from one of the top journalism programs in the country like I said I think our society will be much better for it in the long run."

When Howard University senior Ariana Cobbe first started in the journalism program, the 1619 project had just come out. Cobbe had no idea that she would get to take a class from its creator.

"It was kind of a full-circle moment for me because when the 1619 project came out I believe I was either a freshman or a sophomore," said Cobbe. "I think learning from people as great as Nikole. It's just so amazing. I'm just ready!"

Howard will also add alumnus and author Ta-Nehisi Coates to its roster. Along with Hannah-Jones, the pair will establish the Center for Media and Democracy to help train future journalists on investigative techniques and historical and analytical expertise needed in their work.