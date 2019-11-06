Howard University head football coach placed on administrative leave

article

Howard University has placed its head football coach on leave as the school completes an internal investigation into allegations involving concerns about the football program. The allegations in question include verbal abuse.

Head Football Coach Ron Prince was placed on administrative leave effective immediately, according to a statement released Wednesday by Howard's Athletic Director Kerry Davis.

"Howard University is committed to ensuring our athletic programs reflect Howard's core mission and values and to ensuring the well-being and success of all student athletes," said Davis.

Howard's Director of Football Relations Aaron Kelton will serve as interim coach until further notice, Davis says.

Read the statement in full below:

