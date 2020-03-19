Howard University faculty member, student test positive for COVID-19

article

A Howard University faculty member and a student have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19.)

On Thursday, university officials announced a member of Howard's staff had tested positive. Meanwhile, the student tested positive while in their home state.

The two cases are unrelated, according to the university, and both are self-quarantining.

"Our thoughts and prayers are extended for the speedy recovery and well-being of both individuals and their loved ones," said university officials.

Howard is working with the departments of health to notify those students, faculty, and staff who may have been in contact with these individuals.

Students will transition to online instruction after spring break on March 23.

Spring commencement has been canceled due to the pandemic.