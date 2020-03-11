Howard University transitioning to online instruction after spring break

article

Howard University will transition to online instruction after spring break due to coronavirus concerns across the D.C. region, university officials announced Wednesday.

Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick said in a letter sent to the Howard community that the university will shift to courses online from March 23 through April 6.

On March 25, the university will provide a status update to "determine if any further extension of of the implementation of online instruction will be warranted, as conditions evolve."

Howard University says residence halls will remain open and the university will provide accommodations for students whose financial circumstances may prevent them from having a place to stay until April 6.

While dining services will be suspended during spring break, the university has partnered with a food service provider who will offer meals to those students who remain on campus during the break and after.

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Howard's campus, however, four people have tested positive in the District.

Several other universities throughout the nation have also decided to move classes online amid concerns.